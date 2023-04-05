Wednesday, April 5, 2023
A man has been arrested following an incident in Devizes town centre earlier this evening

Officers were called to a restaurant in Market Place at approximately 5.30pm following a report that a male had entered the venue in possession of what was believed to be a firearm.  

Nobody was injured and the male was asked to leave.

Officers attended the scene and conducted searches of the town centre and a male matching the description given was located in Sidmouth Street. A firearm, believed to be a BB gun, was seized.

The male was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and has been taken to Gablecross custody for further questioning.  

This incident happened during a busy time in the town centre and will no doubt have been witnessed by a large number of people. We understand the concern it will have caused and would like to reassure residents that officers acted swiftly and made an arrest within minutes of the initial report.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101 and quote log number 243 of today.

