At around 16.20 BST on Monday 17 October, officers responded to reports of a fail to stop road traffic collision on Chorley New Road close to the junction with Lostock Junction Lane.

The collision occurred between a van and a cyclist. At the time, the cyclist was taken to hospital to receive treatment but sadly he has since passed away as a result of his injuries.

Specialist officers have been deployed to support his family at this devastating time.

A 35-year-old man was arrested later that evening, prior to the cyclist’s passing, on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

He has been released under investigation, whilst enquiries into the collision continue.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any dashcam or CCTV footage should contact the Serious Collison Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741.

ADVERTISEMENT