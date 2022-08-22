Following reports of a person entering properties in south Bristol this morning, a man was arrested, and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The first two calls were made in Hartcliffe between 06:20am and 06:40am. The man was disturbed on both occasions, but police received reports of attempted sexual assault before he fled the scene.

At 09.15 a.m., a third member of the public called the police to report an intruder on nearby Mowcroft Road. The description of the offender given to police matched the suspect from the previous incidents.

However, once disturbed, the man fled the scene once more.

Officers were sent to the scene to look for the man, and they were aided by the NPAS helicopter.

“A man was arrested this morning at a bus stop in Bristol city centre in connection with these matters,” said Detective Chief Inspector James Francomb. “Understandably, these incidents have caused significant distress and upset to the victims.” He is currently in custody awaiting an interview. We will make sure they get any help they need in the future.” House-to-house and CCTV searches are being conducted. Officers will conduct additional reassurance patrols, and the community can expect an increased police presence throughout the course of our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed these incidents, or who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area this morning, should call 101 and reference 5222201197.