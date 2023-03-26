A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Swindon

A man, 23, has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent. This follows an incident on Thursday in which a man in his 40s was shot.

An information request has been issued.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man from Swindon’s Tadpole Garden Village area on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent yesterday (25/03).

He is currently being held by police.

His arrest follows an incident on Thursday (23/03) in which a man in his 40s presented himself to a hospital with a potentially life-changing gunshot wound.

This was a highly concerning incident,” Detective Chief Inspector Nick Mawson said. “We are actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.”

“We continue to make an urgent appeal to anyone with information about this incident, which is believed to have occurred on March 23 near Sackville Close in Swindon.”

Please dial 101 and reference log 54230031363.

You can also leave information without providing your name by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.