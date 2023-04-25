Tuesday, April 25, 2023
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault where a man was left with serious injuries during a disturbance in Maldon

Police were called shortly before 3.50pm on Monday 24 April to Regatta Way, Maldon, to reports of a disturbance.

Officers attended alongside ambulance service colleagues.

They found a man had been assaulted, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He is receiving hospital treatment.

A baseball bat was recovered from the scene.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man, from Kent, on suspicion of GBH with intent.

We are continuing to conduct patrols in the area and continue to safeguard the victim.

Detective Inspector Andy Drake said:

“Our investigation into this incident is moving at pace and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to locate a second suspect.

“This incident occurred in a public location with a number of witnesses and there will rightly be a level of concern shared by the all within the community.

“We do believe this was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.”

