A Man Has Been Arrested In Connection With Reports Of Two Men Being Assaulted And Criminal Damage Being Done To A Vehicle
An investigation is underway into reports of common assault and the use of a bladed item to cause vehicle damage in Main Street, Laxton, around 11.10 a.m. on Saturday (7 January 2023).

“We will not tolerate acts of violence or the possession of weapons in our community,” said Nottinghamshire Police Temporary Inspector Matt Ward.

“We are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to establish the full circumstances of this incident and a specialist Rural and Wildlife Crime Officer has been allocated to work with the investigative team to review the behaviour and activity of all those involved.

“We are urging anyone who witnessed what happened or has video footage of or relating to this incident to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 199 of 7 January 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The arrested suspect has since been released on bail pending further investigation.

