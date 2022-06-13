Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) has been investigating a report that a 15-year-old girl was raped in the sea near the Oceanarium at around 4pm on Sunday 18 July 2021.

An 18-year-old man from the West Midlands has been arrested on suspicion of rape following an extensive investigation. He has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

“We have continued to support the victim and her family throughout this investigation, and they have been updated with this latest development,” said MCIT Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour.