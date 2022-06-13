Following the attack on a train heading towards Kent, police are looking for witnesses.

.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

On Friday, May 20, shortly after 2.30 p.m., an accident occurred between Eltham and Dartford.

Officers launched an investigation after it was reported that a 17-year-old girl was raped inside the train’s toilet cubicles.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released on police bail pending further investigation.

Officers are eager to speak with any witnesses or anyone with information that can help them with their investigation.

Please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 2200052185 if you witnessed this incident or have any information.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.