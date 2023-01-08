A man has been arrested in connection with triple stabbing in Bolton

At around 4am yesterday morning, Greater Manchester Police were called to a report of a stabbing at Cramond Walk, Bolton.

Officers attended and three men had very serious injuries to their stomachs, at the time of the incident two of the victims had life-threatening injuries and one was life-changing . All are still in serious condition at the hospital receiving treatment.

Subsequently, a 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody for questioning.

Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the full circumstances.

GMP Superintendent Mark Kenny said; “This was a serious assault, but I would like to reassure residents that we have taken swift action to identify and arrest the suspect. This action means there is no wider threat to the community, and the investigation is being progressed as a priority for Greater Manchester Police.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and I would ask that anyone with information, or if people witnessed this incident, or may have dashcam/CCTV footage, contact Bolton CID on 0161 656 5757 quoting log number 512 of the 07/01/23.