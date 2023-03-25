Saturday, March 25, 2023
A man has been arrested on suspicion of armed robbery after police officers chased a man through Colchester city centre

Officers investigating a robbery which took place at a shop in Canterbury Road, in Colchester, shortly after 7.15pm on Monday 20 February had identified a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident. 

During the incident, the victim sustained a cut which was thankfully neither life-threatening nor life-changing. She was, though, understandably very shaken.

Whilst patrolling the city yesterday afternoon, Thursday 23 March, two PCSOs identified a man and approached him. He then ran away. 

Four officers then chased the man and caught up with him in Fennings Chase, near Priory Street.

The man, aged 30 and from Colchester, has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, aggravated burglary and possession of a knife/bladed article and remains in custody for questioning. 

