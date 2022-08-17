Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the area shortly after 4 p.m.

During the incident, a man in his 30s was injured. His injuries are not thought to be severe.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and transported to Gablecross for questioning.

“People may notice an increased police presence in the area this afternoon while officers continue with their investigations – please do not be alarmed,” said duty Supt Phil Staynings. Please contact an officer if you have any concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference log number 200 from today.