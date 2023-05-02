Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was reported missing in Tower Hamlets

A Man Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder After A Woman Was Reported Missing In Tower Hamlets



The 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 2 May and remains in custody at an east London police station.

The arrest comes as part of an investigation into the whereabouts of a woman, aged in her 20s, from an address in Orchard Place, E14. She was reported missing to police on Sunday, 30 April.

While work continues to locate her, police believe she has come to harm.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported as this investigation progresses.

The man arrested and the woman are known to each other.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5950/30Apr. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

