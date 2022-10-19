Police were called to Dovey Road in Sparkhill just after 3.40am

The baby was not breathing.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics but pronounced dead a short time later.

A man aged 29 was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

A woman aged 26 suffered injuries which are not believed to be life threatening in the same incident and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A second woman was taken to hospital to be treated for a head injury, and has since been discharged.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Insp Neil Kirkpatrick, in charge of policing in the area, said: “This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved.

“We’ll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance.”

