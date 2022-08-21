Following the death of a 51-year-old man, a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

At around 4.40pm on Friday, emergency services were called to Heron Way in the Duffryn area.

Paramedics treated the man outside a property, but he died at the scene, according to Gwent Police.

A 39-year-old Newport man has been arrested and is being held in custody while police conduct their investigation.

According to Gwent Police, the victim’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

“Officers will be making further inquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses,” Det Supt Nicholas Wilkie added.