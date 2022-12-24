A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Westcliff

Police were called to reports that a man had been assaulted inside the Lamb and Lion pub in Station Road at around 6.40pm on Friday 23 December.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder a short time later in the Pier Hill area and is currently in police custody.

Police say they do not believe there is any further risk to the wider public.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “My thoughts and condolences are with the victim’s family in what will be a very difficult time.

“Our investigation is in its early stages and we are still working to establish the circumstances which led up to the incident.

“The victim was assaulted inside a busy pub at a time where there would have been lots of people around and would have seen what happened.

“I need anyone who was at the pub saw the incident or what led up to it to contact us.”

If you have any information or video footage in relation to this incident, contact the police and quote incident 1076 of 23 December.

You can submit a report on the Essex Police website or by using the online Live Chat service.

Alternatively, you can call 101 or make an anonymous report with Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.