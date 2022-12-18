A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in her twenties in an incident at a flat in Marine Parade, Worthing

Despite the best efforts of paramedics performing CPR, she died at the scene.

It happened at 10.40 a.m. yesterday (Saturday 17 December).

A 42-year-old Worthing man was arrested on suspicion of murder pending the results of a post-mortem examination. He is still being held at this time.

“I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as emergency services responded to this incident,” said Detective Superintendent Alex Geldart. To secure the scene, a temporary road closure was required.

“I can confirm that both parties were known to each other and we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

“This is a fast-paced investigation, and our investigations are ongoing.”