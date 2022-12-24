Saturday, December 24, 2022
Saturday, December 24, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of The Murder Of Pregnant Woman Natalie Mcnally In Co Armagh
Home BREAKING A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of pregnant woman Natalie McNally in Co Armagh

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of pregnant woman Natalie McNally in Co Armagh

by @uknip247

.
The 32-year-old man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, the PSNI said.
Ms McNally, aged 32, died on Sunday after being stabbed a number of times in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan.
Police earlier said Ms McNally was 15 weeks’ pregnant.
“This fatal attack, which happened in her own home, has therefore resulted in a double tragedy: the death of a mother-to-be, along with her unborn baby,” Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said.
“Her death has left family and friends devastated, and the local community in shock.
“What should have been a happy time in the run-up to Christmas has changed to unimaginable grief and heartache.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Two suspects have been swiftly arrested after a stolen car was seen...

Police investigating an assault against a member of rail staff on a...

Police investigating a sexual assault on-board a train between Windsor Eton Riverside...

An Interpol led operation targeting the criminal groups behind human trafficking and...

The Department for Transport has announced that regulated rail fares in England...

The smallest portrait ever created of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II...

Japan’s Sysmex Corp says it has received regulatory approval in Japan for...

Body of woman pulled from the water in Hounslow is not being...

Ameca, one of the world’s most advanced robots, is to deliver Channel...

More than 200 drivers were arrested as the force stepped up its...

Officers investigating reports of damage to several cars in #Dover and are...

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"