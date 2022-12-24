A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of pregnant woman Natalie McNally in Co Armagh

.

The 32-year-old man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning, the PSNI said.

Ms McNally, aged 32, died on Sunday after being stabbed a number of times in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan.

Police earlier said Ms McNally was 15 weeks’ pregnant.

“This fatal attack, which happened in her own home, has therefore resulted in a double tragedy: the death of a mother-to-be, along with her unborn baby,” Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said.

“Her death has left family and friends devastated, and the local community in shock.

“What should have been a happy time in the run-up to Christmas has changed to unimaginable grief and heartache.”