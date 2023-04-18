A man has been banned from the roads after pleading guilty to dangerous driving at a car meet last year

Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Jack O’Shaughnessy, 20, of Lambrok Road, Trowbridge, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail, suspended for a year, and disqualified from driving for 12 months in a hearing at Swindon Magistrates’ Court on April 12.

He will also be required to complete an extended driving test, complete 100 hours unpaid work and pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £154.

The offences relate to an incident on November 13, when O’Shaughnessy was heard and then seen doing ‘doughnuts’ in the Hawksworth Industrial Estate in Swindon at a car meet with more than 100 vehicles.

He was seen completing loops with around 40 people surrounding the vehicle on foot within a few metres of it.

O’Shaughnessy was subsequently arrested and charged with dangerous driving.

PC Luke Hobbs of the Roads Policing Unit said: “O’Shaughnessy was placing himself and the pedestrians surrounding the car at risk by driving in the manner which he was.

“By driving like that, O’Shaughnessy was not in control of his vehicle and if something went wrong then it could easily have resulted in a pedestrian being seriously injured.

“As part of our work under Operation Staysail, we continue to target individuals who participate in disruptive car meets, which can cause disruption to a community and can carry considerable risks to road users.

“We will proactively patrol incidents of this nature and will use all evidence available to us to ensure offenders like O’Shaughnessy are put before the courts.”

