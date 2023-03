On Thursday, 16 March Elijah Shakiru – 30 of Southwark Park Road, SE16 was charged with attempted GBH. He will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, 17 March)

An investigation was launched after police were called at around 9.45am on Tuesday, 14 February to reports that a woman had been attacked by a man in Southwark Park Road, SE16.