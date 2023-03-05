Sunday, March 5, 2023
A man has been charged after an investigation by officers from the North West Command Unit

A Serving Met Police Community Support Officer (pcso) Has Been Convicted Of Intimidating A Witness In A Harassment Case.

Gulwali Stanezay, 22 of no fixed address was charged on Thursday, 2 March, as follows:

– Two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH);
– Attempted residential burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm;
– Criminal damage.

Stanley was kept in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the same day. He will next appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on 9 May.

The arrest follows a call to police on Sunday, 26 February to reports of assault and criminal damage on Minet Avenue, NW10.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were found to have attended hospital with injuries consistent with ABH.

Following enquiries, Stanley was arrested on Wednesday, 1 March and subsequently charged as above.

