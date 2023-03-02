Friday, March 3, 2023
Friday, March 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

A man has been charged after an investigation by officers from the North West Command Unit

by uknip247
written by uknip247
A Man Has Been Charged After An Investigation By Officers From The North West Command Unit

Gulwali Stanezay, 22 of no fixed address was charged on Thursday, 2 March, as follows:

– Two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH);
– Attempted residential burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm;
– Criminal damage.

Stanley was kept in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the same day.

The arrest follows a call to police on Sunday, 26 February to reports of assault and criminal damage on Minet Avenue, NW10.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were found to have attended hospital with injuries consistent with ABH.

Following enquiries, Stanley was arrested on Wednesday, 1 March and subsequently charged as above.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after...

A sex offender who assaulted a schoolgirl almost...

A teenager has appeared in court charged with...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after...

Two people have been charged and five motorbikes...

A man who carried out a serious assault...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to make contact...

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command have...

Police are appealing for help to find a...

After being stabbed in Oxford Street, a 25-year-old...