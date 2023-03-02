A man has been charged after an investigation by officers from the North West Command Unit

Gulwali Stanezay, 22 of no fixed address was charged on Thursday, 2 March, as follows:

– Two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH);

– Attempted residential burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm;

– Criminal damage.

Stanley was kept in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court the same day.

The arrest follows a call to police on Sunday, 26 February to reports of assault and criminal damage on Minet Avenue, NW10.

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s were found to have attended hospital with injuries consistent with ABH.

Following enquiries, Stanley was arrested on Wednesday, 1 March and subsequently charged as above.