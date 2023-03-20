A man has been charged after having two dogs dangerously out of control resulting in the death of an elderly woman

Lucille Downer, aged 85, died following injuries sustained from these dogs in her back garden in Boundary Avenue in Rowley Regis on Friday 2 April 2021.

Although a family member and neighbours rushed to her aid, she was confirmed dead at the scene shortly after the attack.

Darren Pritchard aged 44 from Merrivale Road, Smethwick, will appear before Dudley Magistrates’ Court on 21 March.

He has also been charged with possession with intent to supply and production of cannabis, police have confirmed.

The ownership of two dogs was voluntarily transferred to police at the time of the incident.

Following specialist advice it was established the dogs could never be rehomed due to the violent act and they were humanely destroyed.

West Midlands Police also confirmed that Lucille’s family have been informed of the latest development.