A man has been charged after officers responded to a report of males with weapons in Croydon and recovered a loaded firearm

At around 2:30am on Sunday, 9 April, officers were called by a concerned resident to the suspicious behaviour of a group of males on the Shrublands Estate in Croydon.

On arrival, officers searched the area and detained 21-year-old Emilio Sota for a search. A loaded firearm was found nearby.

While being detained, Sota punched an officer in the face.

Emilio Sota, 21, of Portland Rd, SE25 was charged with possession of a firearm and assaulting an emergency worker. He will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 10 April.

Two other males were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. They have been bailed pending further enquiries.

As this case shows, information from members of the public is crucial in our ongoing work to take lethal weapons off London’s streets. If you know anything about those who carry weapons, please call police on 101 or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers.

