A man has been charged and is due to appear in court in connection with a fatal road traffic collision in Poole

Dorset Police received a report at 9.47pm on Sunday 12 December 2021 of a collision involving a black Ford Fiesta and a pedestrian on the A3049 between the Mannings Heath Roundabout and the Alderney Roundabout. It was reported that the occupants of the Fiesta left the area, leaving the damaged vehicle at the scene.

Very sadly, the pedestrian – a woman aged in her 20s from Poole – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a detailed investigation by the traffic unit, and liaison with the Crown Prosecution Service, a 20-year-old man from Poole has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving. He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Friday 16 December 2022.