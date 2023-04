The warrant was executed on Monday 24 April 2023 under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a residential property in Gordon Place.

Officers identified a cultivation of 150 cannabis plants. The suspect was located in the garden and arrested.

Sanitiliano Sakaj, 27 from Thorpe Road, Norwich was charged with producing a controlled drug and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

He was remanded to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 26 April 2023.