A man has been charged as officers make a second arrest in the Richmond Bridge Reece Newcombe murder investigation

A Man Has Been Charged As Officers Make A Second Arrest In The Richmond Bridge Murder Investigation Of Reece Newcombe
Ross Hamilton, 32 of Wood Lane, Isleworth was charged on Tuesday, 29 November with the murder of Reece Newcombe and common assault.

Hamilton will appear in custody to Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 30 November.

Police were called at around 4am on Saturday, 26 November to a fight on Richmond Bridge.

Reece Newcombe, 31, from Egham was found at the scene with critical injuries. He died later that morning in the hospital.

Hamilton was arrested on Monday, 28 November and was subsequently charged as above.

A second male, aged 28, was arrested on Tuesday, 29 November for murder. He was taken to a west London police station where he was later bailed to return on a date in early January 2023.

