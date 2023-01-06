A man has been charged as part of an investigation into a string of incidents

Police were called after three CCTV cameras worth £270 were stolen from a property in Alfreton Road, Arboretum, on 21 November 2022.

Officers were also called on 8 December 2022 after a man was threatened and robbed of his mountain bike in Mansfield Road, Mapperley Park.

A suspect was arrested on 3 January 2022 in connection with both incidents. Upon being arrested, a lock knife was found by officers.

Earl Haye, of Bentinck Road, Arboretum, has been charged with possession of a knife blade in a public place, robbery, receiving stolen goods, affray and theft.

The 49-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (5 January) and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Inspector Ben Lawrence, who leads the City Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are committed to tackling all forms of crime to ensure our communities continue to be a safe place for both residents and businesses.

“We have been working hard to understand the full circumstances behind the reported incidents and I am pleased we have now been able to bring charges.”