A man has been charged as part of our investigation into a violent incident in #Corringham

It was reported that an armed man had entered a home in Laburnham Drive shortly after 10am on 6 April and threatened the family inside. One man sustained a head injury which required treated in hospital.

Thankfully, one of the occupants was able to leave the home and alert us to the incident. The intruder then left the home.

As part of an extensive investigation into the incident, two people were arrested on Saturday, 15 April.

A 31-year-old man from London SW3, has now been charged with robbery in a dwelling, two counts of false imprisonment, possession of imitation firearm whilst committing an offence according to Schedule 1 of the Firearms Act 1968 and assault.

He appeared at Southend Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Monday 17 April.

No pleas were entered, and he is next due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on May 15.