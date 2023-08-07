The incident happened shortly after 5pm on Thursday 3 August 2023 at the junction of Noakes Meadow and Oak Tree Road.

Kent Police was called to a report that a man had been assaulted by another man and suffered serious injuries following an altercation with a group of people.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man in his 40s was taken to a local hospital.

An investigation is ongoing and detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to call 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/139331/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

As part of the investigation, Daniel Findlay has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage of a mobile phone.

The 40-year-old, of Chart Road, Ashford, has been bailed to appear at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 16 November.