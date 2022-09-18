Mohammed Rahman, 24, of Westbourne Park Road, W2 was charged on Saturday, 17 September, with attempted murder and Section 18 GBH with intent. The attempted murder charge relates to a male police constable, the GBH to a female police constable.

He was also charged with assault (ABH) and two counts of threatening a person in a public place with a bladed article. These charges relate to three other police constables.

In addition, he was charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Rahman will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 September.