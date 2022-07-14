Officers stopped a man acting suspiciously in Essella Road, Ashford, on the morning of Wednesday, July 13, 2022, while on patrol in response to recent reports of vehicle thefts.

Stephen Cole was charged on Thursday 14 July with three counts of vehicle interference in Adams Drive, Essella Road, and Green Fields Lane between Monday 11 and Wednesday 13 July, and one count of theft of bank cards and a laptop from a motor vehicle in Hunter Avenue on Wednesday 13 July, following an investigation by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad.

He was also charged with burglary in Birling Road on Monday 11 July and taking a vehicle without consent in Town Farm Place on the same date.

The 35-year-old man from Brattle, Ashford, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 14th.