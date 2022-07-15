The charges are the result of a cross-border investigation by officers from Hampshire, Dorset, and Wiltshire after a garage at Rowans Newsground in Fordingbridge was broken into between 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 2nd, and 1 p.m. on the following day, April 3rd.

Furthermore, officers in Fordingbridge observed the same man driving dangerously on Wednesday, May 25.

William George Sheen, 25, of West Park Lane, Damerham in Fordingbridge, is accused of burglary and driving while disqualified.

He appeared in court today (14 July) and was remanded into custody until his next appearance on Thursday, July 21 at Southampton Magistrates Court.