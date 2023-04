Kent Police received a report at around 5pm on Sunday 2 April 2023 after a man was assaulted in the High Street.

Following enquiries, Nathan Parker, 30, of no fixed address, was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and common assault.

He appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 4 April 2023 where he was remanded in custody. He will appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 2 May.