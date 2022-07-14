On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 13th, the 16-year-old will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

On Friday, July 8, around 8.05 p.m., police were called to reports of a stabbing in St Johns Road, Ilford.

Officers arrived and discovered a 27-year-old woman with stab wounds to her back. The woman was taken to the hospital, where her injuries were determined to be neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Detectives from the Met’s East Area CID are looking into the case. Anyone with information that can help the police is asked to call 101 and reference CAD 7258/08Jul.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.