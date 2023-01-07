A man has been charged by police investigating reports of assaults in Chatham

Officers have been investigating a number of reported incidents in the town and a man was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday 5 January 2023.

John Dalley has since been charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to an incident in Lords Wood Lane on Thursday 5 January.

The 22-year-old, of Huckleberry Close, Chatham, was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 7 January.

An investigation is ongoing, including enquiries into any other possible offences.

Anyone with information, who has yet to speak to police, is urged to call the North Kent Appeals Line on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/XY/19316/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.