Monday, December 12, 2022
Monday, December 12, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Man Has Been Charged Following A Reported Sexual Assault In Margate
Home BREAKING A man has been charged following a reported sexual assault in Margate

A man has been charged following a reported sexual assault in Margate

by @uknip247

Kent Police was called at 4.37pm on Wednesday 7 December 2022 following a report that a teenage girl had been sexually assaulted in Dane Park.

Officers attended the scene and a man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Steven Palmer has since been charged with one count of sexual assault by touching and one count of assault.

The 44-year-old, of Sussex Avenue, Margate, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 9 December and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 9 January 2023.

Click here for further information, advice and support relating to Violence Against Women and Girls.

If you have been a victim of violence and wish to report an offence, click here.

RELATED ARTICLES

Exmouth RNLI held their Carol Service at Holy Trinity Church, Exmouth last...

A man has appeared in court charged with stealing lead from a...

A Tunbridge Wells dealer has been jailed after hidden cocaine were seized...

A violent criminal who launched a frenzied and unprovoked attack on a...

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing. Surrounding houses...

Witnesses are sought following a disturbance in Strood involving four women which led to...

Officers investigating the theft of a car from Maidstone have issued a...

RAC urges Christmas partygoers not to risk driving the day after the...

Just Stop Oil supporters have stopped traffic on key routes in Central...

Police investigating an assault that left a woman unconscious have now charged...

A man has been arrested after a 999 caller threatened to set...

Three boys aged 11, 10 and 8 confirmed dead after falling through...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"