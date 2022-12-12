A man has been charged following a reported sexual assault in Margate

Kent Police was called at 4.37pm on Wednesday 7 December 2022 following a report that a teenage girl had been sexually assaulted in Dane Park.

Officers attended the scene and a man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Steven Palmer has since been charged with one count of sexual assault by touching and one count of assault.

The 44-year-old, of Sussex Avenue, Margate, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 9 December and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 9 January 2023.

Click here for further information, advice and support relating to Violence Against Women and Girls.

If you have been a victim of violence and wish to report an offence, click here.