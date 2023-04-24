A man has been charged following a small explosion at a house





Matthew Haydon, 47, was charged this weekend with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property.



The charges follow an incident at a property in Loring Road, Sharnbrook on Monday 10 April.



Haydon, of Loring Road, Sharnbrook, was interviewed by detectives from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit and subsequently charged.



Detective Superintendent William Hodgkinson from Bedfordshire Police, who is leading the police operation, said: “I would like to thank everyone in Sharnbrook for their support, patience and understanding.



“Incidents like this can be of huge concern to local communities and we have been meticulously working alongside other law enforcement experts to get to this point.”



Haydon has been remanded into custody ahead of his first court appearance at Luton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).