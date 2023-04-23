Sunday, April 23, 2023
Sunday, April 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A man has been charged following the circulation of a video online involving a large knife

A man has been charged following the circulation of a video online involving a large knife

by uknip247
A Man Has Been Charged Following The Circulation Of A Video Online Involving A Large Knife

Astley Skeene of no fixed abode has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday 24 April 2023.

The charges relate to an alleged incident involving two men fighting near to Corporation Street in Manchester City Centre at around 6pm on Wednesday 19 April.

In a statement Greater Manchester Police said

“We understand the interest this case will have generated but it is absolutely imperative that the suspect has a fair trial so members of the public must refrain from engaging in conversations online, at least until proceedings have concluded. Previously circulated videos should be removed.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Armed police called to reports of a man with a gun in Week Street, Maidstone

Police want to speak to Kieran Tansey who is wanted on recall to prison

Today’s emergency notice: the uncertainty, the response, and why some phones missed it

After a collision in Kidbrooke, a man was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence

A man has been detained by Homicide Squad police in connection with the alleged shooting death of a man in Sydney’s south-west last month

The recent heavy fighting in Sudan has not only caused chaos amongst the people of the country but has also raised concerns about the...

The tragic death of Ruth Perry, the headteacher of Caversham Primary School in Reading, who took her own life while waiting for an Ofsted...

Houses in the Pollok area of Glasgow were evacuated after a potential unexploded bomb was discovered this morning

UK government statement on Sudan

A serving Met police officer has been charged with assault and perverting the course of justice

Police are appealing for help to find missing 17-year-old Ali from Caterham

Motorcyclist, in his 40s, has died following a road crash

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.