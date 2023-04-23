A man has been charged following the circulation of a video online involving a large knife

Astley Skeene of no fixed abode has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday 24 April 2023.

The charges relate to an alleged incident involving two men fighting near to Corporation Street in Manchester City Centre at around 6pm on Wednesday 19 April.

In a statement Greater Manchester Police said

“We understand the interest this case will have generated but it is absolutely imperative that the suspect has a fair trial so members of the public must refrain from engaging in conversations online, at least until proceedings have concluded. Previously circulated videos should be removed.”