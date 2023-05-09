Tuesday, May 9, 2023
A man has been charged for impersonating a police officer

by uknip247

Chris Green, 31, of Nursery Close, Peterborough, will appear in court today.

He was arrested by officers on the M4 at approximately 8.45pm on May 6 following an incident in Corsham earlier that day where it is alleged that he attempted to stop a member of the public.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court this morning (9/5).

