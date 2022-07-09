A man is accused of breaking into a house on Hollybank Crescent on July 4 and stealing jewellery from a woman in her 80s, including a gold necklace, pendants, earrings, and rings.

This was in response to a leaflet drop in the area that morning promoting the offer of cash in exchange for jewellery, antiques, medals, and watches.

Following an investigation, John Reginald Dagnell, 53, of Salisbury Road in Portsmouth, was charged with the following:

Burglary

Purchasing criminal property – referring to cash seized by police

On July 7, the Eastern Police Investigation Centre was charged with using threatening/abusive words or behaviour with the intent to instil fear of violence.

He was remanded in custody and was scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday (8 July).

He was remanded further at the hearing and will appear in Portsmouth Crown Court on August 8th.