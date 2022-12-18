A man has been charged in connection with a serious sexual assault that occurred in Ipswich last week, and also another serious sexual assault which took place in the town last year

The most recent attack occurred at approximately 11.40pm on Thursday 8 December on the river towpath near Tower Mill Road.
The victim, a girl aged in her late teens, had walked onto the towpath in Yarmouth Road and was walking in the direction of Tower Mill Road, when she was approached from behind by a man who pulled her to the ground.
The suspect was then disturbed by a member of public causing him to run off in the general direction of Riverside Road and Sproughton Road.
The second incident occurred last year, between 03.10am and 03.20am on Sunday 17 October 2021, in the courtyard area of the apartment building called Foundry, The Mill, in College Street.
The victim – a young woman – was walking along the Ipswich waterfront from the general direction of Stoke Bridge, where she was approached by a man who tried to make conversation with her.
As she has tried to get away from the man, he then proceeded to chase her into the courtyard area of Foundry, The Mill, where he then assaulted her.
On Thursday 15 December, officers investigating these offences arrested a 24-year-old man and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Adiley Pires, of Kensington Road, Ipswich, has subsequently been charged with five offences as follows:
– Attempted rape, sexual assault and common assault (in connection with the incident on 8 December 2022)
– Attempted rape and sexual assault (in connection with the incident on 17 October 2021)