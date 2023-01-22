A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a woman in Tottenham

Romario Melhado, 26, of Doe Royd Crescent, Sheffield, was charged with the following offences on Friday, 20 January:

Two counts of ammunition possession; two counts of offensive weapon possession;

One count of unlawfully taking a vehicle;

One count of dealing with stolen goods

One count of being prepared to steal;

One count of driving while uninsured;

One count of not driving in accordance with a licence.

On Saturday, 21 January, he appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to appear at Harrow Crown Court on Friday, 17 February.

An investigation was launched after the London Ambulance Service called police at 6.28am on December 27, 2022, to reports of a shooting at the intersection of West Green Road and Grove Park Road in N15.

Officers and paramedics responded, but no one was injured. They checked nearby hospitals and were able to confirm that a 24-year-old woman had been taken to a north London hospital without the assistance of emergency services at around 6.50am.

She was released from the hospital after undergoing treatment.

According to preliminary information, the woman was shot in the West Green Road area shortly before 06:30 a.m.

On December 28, 2022, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with the intent to instil fear of violence. He has been released on bail pending further investigation.