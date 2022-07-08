Police were called at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, in Southampton’s London Road.

It followed an incident in Parsonage Road, Southampton, on Wednesday evening, officers conducted an investigation and arrested a man.

Samuel Woodford, 31, of Delorme Street, Hammersmith, London, has been charged with the following:

-Having a knife blade or a sharp pointed article in a public place –

-Intentional grievous bodily harm

-Beating assault on an emergency worker, specifically a police officer

-Four counts of criminal damage to property worth less than £5,000

He was remanded in custody this morning (8 July) to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court, where he was further remanded to appear at Southampton Crown Court on August 5.