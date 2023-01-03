A man has been charged in connection with an incident at a care home

Jake Astley, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with the following offences:

1x count of knowingly trespassing on premises with intent to commit a sexual offence.

1x count of committing an offence with the intention of committing a sexual offence.

1x count of assault.

1x count of affray.

At 2.40am on Sunday 1 January 2023, police were called to report of a serious sexual assault of a resident at a care home in Oldham.

Astley was arrested at the scene and has been remanded in custody. He will next appear at Tameside Magistrates Court on Tuesday 3rd January 2023

Superintendent Philip Hutchinson, of GMP’s Oldham District, said: “This incident will have understandably caused distress to the care home residents and their families, staff and wider community and our thoughts are very much with the victim and her family, who are being supported by specialist officers.

“I would like to reassure the community that this type of incident is very rare and we have been working closely with our partner agencies, including Oldham Council, to ensure the safety and security of the residents and we are working around the clock to make sure the offender faces justice”.

“If anyone has any further information, they can share about this incident then please contact GMP on 101 or report via the GMP website’s reporting tool: www.gmp.police.uk quoting log number 661 of 01/01/2023.