On Wednesday (27/07), a man in his 30s was struck by a car and suffered life-changing injuries.

S18 Grievous Bodily Harm has been charged against Jake Jamie Johnson-Atcherley, 20, of Hambleton Avenue, Devizes.

He has also been charged with a number of traffic violations.

Johnson-Atcherley was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Swindon magistrates this morning.