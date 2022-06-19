A man approached a teenage girl near Oakwood Pond, between Upper Park and Fourth Avenue, shortly before 4.10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15.

According to reports, the man attempted to kidnap her but she escaped.

Since the incident, high-visibility patrols have been conducted in the area, and a man was arrested on the morning of June 17.

Luis Palma, 29, of Lower Meadow, Harlow, has been charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, and cannabis possession.

On Monday, June 20, he is scheduled to appear in Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Terry Fisher, the interim chief inspector, stated:

“I understand that this incident has caused concern in the community, but such incidents are extremely rare, and we believe this was an isolated incident.”

“A dedicated team of specialist officers and staff is still assisting the girl and her family.”

“Please contact us if you have any concerns or information about this incident.”

Essex Police Image(s)

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022

Published on: 14.15 BST