On the afternoon of 1 June 1974, the body of Eileen Cotter, 22, was discovered in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park, N5.

Her death was caused by strangulation.

At the time, a murder investigation was launched, but no charges were filed.

On 22 June, John Apelgren, 79, of Bryden Close, SE26, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Later that day, he was charged with murder and indecent assault on a different woman.

On Thursday, June 23, he is scheduled to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.