A man has been charged in connection with the recovery of a shotgun

In connection with the recovery of a shotgun, a man has been charged.

On 18 October 2022, police searched a shed in Flintham Lane, Screveton, and discovered the firearm and ammunition.

Following an investigation, a suspect was apprehended on Sunday evening (8 January 2023).

John Watson, 35, of Spring Lane, Flintham, has since been charged under the Firearms Act 1968 with possessing a shotgun without a certificate.

This afternoon, the 35-year-old was scheduled to appear in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court (Tuesday 10 January 2023).

“Firearms offences are extremely serious, and we will always look to take action against anyone found to be in illegal possession of a gun,” said Detective Inspector Simon Harrison of Nottinghamshire Police.

“We treat such offences extremely seriously and we remain committed to taking weapons off the streets. Information is critical in this process, and I would urge anyone who suspects illegal firearms activity to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.”