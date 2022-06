Wayne McLeod, 44, of HMP Channings Wood in Devon, was charged on Tuesday with two counts of robbery.

The charges stem from robberies that occurred at Coral on Erleigh Road around 6.55 p.m. on Saturday and Co-op Food on Erleigh Road around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

McLeod was arrested and remanded in custody before appearing in Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He was also remanded to appear in Reading Crown Court on July 11th.