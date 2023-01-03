Tuesday, January 3, 2023
A man has been charged with 19 offences following a police pursuit in east Kent

Shortly before 10am on Monday 2 January 2023, a vehicle failed to stop for officers when requested to do so in Jubilee Road, Worth.

Following a pursuit, which was assisted by a police helicopter, a man was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences.

After enquiries by east Kent’s Vulnerability Investigation Team, Robbie Murray has been charged with:

  • Four counts of assault and one count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm relating to assaults on a man and a woman known to the defendant in December 2022.
  • Intentional strangulation and stalking relating to incidents against a woman known to the defendant in the Canterbury area in December 2022.
  • Three counts of criminal damage relating to incidents in the Canterbury area in December 2022.
  • Two counts of handling stolen goods relating to a motorbike stolen in Canterbury on Tuesday 6 December 2022 and a car stolen in Canterbury between Thursday 29 December 2022 and Monday 2 January 2023.
  • Dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop, failing to provide a breath sample and failing to provide a blood sample on Monday 2 January 2023.

Mr Murray, 22, of no fixed address, is due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 January.

