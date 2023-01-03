A man has been charged with 19 offences following a police pursuit in east Kent

Shortly before 10am on Monday 2 January 2023, a vehicle failed to stop for officers when requested to do so in Jubilee Road, Worth.

Following a pursuit, which was assisted by a police helicopter, a man was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences.

After enquiries by east Kent’s Vulnerability Investigation Team, Robbie Murray has been charged with:

Four counts of assault and one count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm relating to assaults on a man and a woman known to the defendant in December 2022.

Intentional strangulation and stalking relating to incidents against a woman known to the defendant in the Canterbury area in December 2022.

Three counts of criminal damage relating to incidents in the Canterbury area in December 2022.

Two counts of handling stolen goods relating to a motorbike stolen in Canterbury on Tuesday 6 December 2022 and a car stolen in Canterbury between Thursday 29 December 2022 and Monday 2 January 2023.

Dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop, failing to provide a breath sample and failing to provide a blood sample on Monday 2 January 2023.

Possession of cannabis.

Mr Murray, 22, of no fixed address, is due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 3 January.